T''gana: Two officials in ACB net for taking Rs 70,000 bribe

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Two state government officials were on Thursday caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here when they allegedly took Rs 70,000 bribe.

A Superintendent (General), working at the office of the Commissioner and Director School Education, was caught by the ACB when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount from a complainant through a senior assistant, working at the office of District Education Officer (DEO), Rangareddy for doing an official favour, an ACB release said.

The official favour was "for processing the application of the complainant's school CBSE NOC certificate for the academic year 2026-27, and forwarding the file to higher authorities," it said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the accused. Thus, the accused officials performed their duties "improperly and dishonestly" to obtain undue advantage, the ACB said. The case is under investigation. PTI VVK VVK SA