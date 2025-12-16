T'gana: UP lorry driver killed in Nizamabad over 'previous enmity'

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) A 35-year-old lorry driver from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly attacked and killed by a group of people in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Tuesday over "previous enmity", police said.

The incident took place at around 5.30 pm when the victim had parked the vehicle near a 'dhaba' in Indalwai. Three to four people, also from UP, came in another lorry and attacked him with rods, causing serious head injury.

The accused fled in their lorry and abandoned it at a distance of 500 meters from the scene of offence.

Police said the lorry was recovered.

The victim died on the way to the hospital.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official said one of the assailants, from UP, carried out the attack along with others, motivated by previous enmity with the victim.

Contrary to reports that the lorry driver was shot at by the accused, the police said prima facie there were no firearm injuries on the body of the deceased.

A murder case was registered. Further investigation is on.