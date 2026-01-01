T''gana ushers in 2026 with grand celebrations, CM wishes Guv, HC Chief Justice

Hyderabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Telangana ushered in 2026 with grand celebrations and revelry at apartment complexes, hotels and clubs amid tight security arrangements by police.

New year parties were organised late into the night at residential complexes and also public spaces here with loud music.

Many people also visited temples on Thursday morning on the occasion of the New Year.

The Lord Venkateswara temple at Himayat Nagar and Goddess Bhadrakali temple in Warangal witnessed heavy rush of devotees.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and High Court Chief Justice A K Singh and conveyed new year wishes.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,731 people were booked for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol during the special drive against drunk driving taken up on the eve of New Year under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

Police said incident-free New Year celebrations were held in the three Commissionerates.