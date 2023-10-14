T'gana: War of words between PCC chief Revanth Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha over 'suicide' of woman job aspirant

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (PTI) Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy and ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha engaged in a war of words on social media platform X on Saturday over the alleged suicide of a woman job aspirant in Hyderabad.

Advertisment

Responding to a tweet by Kavitha conveying greetings on the occasion of 'Bathukamma' floral festival and releasing songs related to the festival, Revanth Reddy asked whether the former is unable to hear the anguish of the job aspirant, Pravallika, who took the extreme step due to the "mismanagement in conducting recruitment tests".

Pravallika allegedly died by suicide at her hostel in Ashok Nagar here on Friday, sparking protests by government job aspirants against the BRS government.

Kavitha countered the PCC chief saying she celebrates Bathukamma and also shares the pain of someone like Pravallika.

Advertisment

She asked whether it is Reddy's policy to politicise the death by suicide of a woman instead of expressing sympathy.

Regretting the death of the job aspirant, she said no parents should face such a situation.

It is Congress which is playing games with the lives of the unemployed by trying to stall notifications for job recruitment, she alleged.

Advertisment

However, it is to the credit of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he filled up lakhs of job vacancies by breaking the conspiracies of Congress, she claimed.

Was it not senior Congress leader D Sridhar Babu in the assembly and Revanth Reddy himself on X who had sought the postponement of the Group-2 services exam, she asked.

Revanth Reddy's anguish is false, alleged Kavitha, daughter of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Congress leader replied with sarcasm asking if to Kavitha filling up lakhs of jobs meant making her the MLC after she lost in the Lok Sabha polls.

Along the same lines, he further asked whether filling up lakhs of jobs meant leaking of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission and not being able to conduct the exams of even Intermediate (XI and XII). PTI SJR SJR ANE