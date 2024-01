Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) The body of a woman which was found burning at Moinabad on the city outskirts four days ago was a case of suicide as per available evidence, police said on Friday.

Police received information while the body was burning at Moinabad on January 8 and her identity was not known initially, they said.

Based on technical evidence, the woman was found to be a 22-year-old city resident and that it was a case of suicide, police added. PTI SJR SJR SS