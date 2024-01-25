T'gana women's commission seeks report on policewomen dragging ABVP activist by hair

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) The Telangana State Women's Commission on Thursday sought a report from police on the incident of two policewomen allegedly dragging a woman activist of the ABVP by the hair during a protest.

Taking cognisance of the incident, it also directed the police department to take action as per law against the two policewomen, a release issued by the Commission said.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is the students' wing of RSS.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy strongly condemned "the inhumane actions perpetrated by negligent police officials".

"This incident in Hyderabad reflects the Congress’ autocratic rule and is highly condemnable," Reddy said on 'X'.

He said urgent and decisive measures must be taken against those responsible for the "objectionable behavior towards the protesting student leaders".

A video showing two policewomen, riding a two-wheeler, dragging a woman protester by hair went viral on Wednesday evening, prompting a strong reaction from opposition BRS MLC K Kavitha, who sought the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission into the matter.

Police said as per their information, the incident happened at the agricultural university at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday during a protest.

The students and others at the university have been opposing allotment of some university land for the construction of a new building for the high court.

When contacted, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said the matter would be thoroughly probed.

"We will inquire thoroughly into the matter and take appropriate action," he said. PTI SJR SJR KH