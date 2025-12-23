T'gana Women's Commission summons actor Sivaji over 'derogatory remarks' against women

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) The Telangana State Commission for Women on Tuesday summoned Telugu actor Sivaji to appear before it on December 27 for his "derogatory" comments on women at a film event here.

Sivaji, in a video posted on 'X', admitted to having used two "unparliamentary" words inadvertently during his speech and apologized for the same.

Sivaji made the remarks at an event of the film 'Dhandora' on December 22.

Taking the case on its own, the Commission, in its notice, said the comments appear to be derogatory to women in general and more particularly the women of Telangana, "having found prima facie" he had made the statement deliberately with an intention to defame women in the society.

"As such, this commission has taken suo motu cognizance and accordingly decided to conduct an enquiry under Section 16 (1 (b) of the Telangana Women's Commission Act, 1998," the Commission said in its notice to the actor.

The panel directed Sivaji to appear before it personally along with all the relevant material or documents if any pertaining to the issue at 11 AM on December 27.

Sivaji said the two unparliamentary words came while he was trying to say a "few good words" in the wake of some heroines facing inconvenience (at public words) in recent times.

He said his comments were not about all women but to advise heroines to take due care about their dress in public events, an apparent reference to two heroines being mobbed by crowd at different events here recently.

"That was my intention. My intention was not to insult anyone. Still, two unparliamentary words came out. My sincere apologies for that," he said. The words used by him were wrong, he said.

Observing that he treats women with utmost respect, he said the present situation would not have arisen for him had he avoided the two words.

"My sincere apologies for hurting sentiments of women in the film industry and if any women feel bad about it," said Sivaji, whose popular films include 'Missamma' (2003), 'Adirindayya Chandram' (2005), and 'Satyabhama' (2007). PTI SJR VVK SJR KH