TGFSL fire: Director rules out loss of evidence in key cases

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI) TGFSL Director Shikha Goel on Sunday ruled out the destruction of evidence related to high-profile cases, including the cash-for-vote and phone-tapping cases, in the fire that broke out at the laboratory.

A fire that broke out on Saturday caused damage to the computer forensics laboratory, its associated facilities, the training hall and certain other areas located on the first floor of the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory building.

No loss of life or injuries were reported, officials said.

Addressing a press conference here, Goel said a complaint had been lodged and a case registered at the Nampally police station.

She said the extent of damage was being assessed and added that while police were examining the scene of the occurrence, a large portion of the case property had already been retrieved and placed under proper security.

"Most of the case, property material available in the area affected by the fire has been retrieved. This process is currently ongoing at the FSL," she said.

Goel said that since Saturday, "wild and preposterous" speculation had appeared in certain sections of the media, including social media, regarding the cause of the fire and the alleged loss of case property.

"It is reiterated that most of the case properties have already been retrieved. The extent of damage is being assessed and will be placed in the public domain in due course," she said.

Referring to the 2015 cash-for-vote case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Goel said the material objects, comprising 16 items, were received by the FSL on two different occasions, and reports were submitted to the ACB court in 2015.

"All 16 items in this case had already been returned to the court, and no material related to this case was present in the FSL at the time of the fire," she said.

Goel also addressed speculation surrounding the phone-tapping case registered at the Punjagutta police station.

She said the FSL received 132 items related to the case between March 2024 and January this year. Of these, all but seven had been examined and reports submitted to the concerned authority on different dates.

"Even in the case of the seven items received recently, examination has been completed, and reports are under preparation," she said.

"At present, most of the case property has been retrieved. On preliminary examination, the property appears to be physically undamaged; however, a detailed assessment is underway," Goel added.

She said steps were being taken to conduct an immediate security and fire audit at the FSL and to restore the damaged sections to operational status at the earliest.

A case has been registered, and the cause of the incident will be established only after a thorough investigation, she said.

The cash-for-vote case pertains to allegations that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, then a TDP MLA in 2015, attempted to bribe a nominated MLA in connection with an MLC election.

The phone-tapping case relates to allegations of unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance involving politicians, businessmen, journalists, members of the judiciary and other prominent individuals during the previous BRS government.