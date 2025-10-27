TGHRC seeks report from DGP on Nizamabad encounter death after kin allege 'fake encounter'

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Monday directed the state DGP to submit a detailed factual report by November 3 on the death of an accused in a police firing, following the alleged murder of a constable in Nizamabad district.

The family members of Shaik Riyaz, who was shot dead by police on October 20 when he allegedly tried to snatch a pistol from a policeman at a government hospital, on Monday appeared before the TGHRC, claiming he was killed in a "fake encounter".

They submitted a complaint to the TGHRC seeking an immediate, independent and impartial investigation into the alleged illegal detention, "torture and custodial death" (“fake” encounter) of Riyaz and to suspend and take strict legal action against the police officials involved in such acts.

They further alleged that they are not being allowed to enter their house and are being harassed, physically tortured, and subjected to third-degree methods by the police officials and ensure their safety and protection from further "harassment".

Riyaz's family members claimed that the deceased police constable had demanded Rs 3 lakh from Riyaz, of which Rs 30,000 was already paid, and that certain fraudulent monetary transactions had taken place between them.

The Commission which earlier took cognisance of news reports about Riyaz's death, had issued notices to the DGP seeking a detailed factual report on the circumstances leading to the death by November 24.

"Considering the fresh complaint, the Commission advanced the hearing of the suo-motu case to October 27 and directed the DGP to submit a detailed factual report by November 3, further ordering that no coercive steps or harassment of any kind be taken against any of the family members of the deceased Shaik Riyaz," the TGHRC said in its direction.

Meanwhile, Riyaz's family members also met Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy, and submitted a representation alleging Riyaz was "killed in fake encounter" and requested for impartial investigation.

Shaik Riyaz, who was earlier caught in connection with a vehicle theft case, had attacked constable, Pramod (in his mid 40s), with a knife on his chest, while being taken on a two-wheeler to the police station in Nizamabad city on October 17 night.

Pramod succumbed to injuries. Riyaz who had fled was subsequently taken into custody by police.