T'gna govt carries out reshuffle of IAS officers

Hyderabad, Jun 24 (PTI) In its first reshuffle of IAS officers since assuming office in December last year, the Congress government in Telangana on Monday transferred or gave postings to as many as 44 bureaucrats.

Among the key appointments, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj, was posted as Principal Secretary, Finance.

He will continue as Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj, until further orders, according to a Government Order (GO) issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari.

D Ronald Rose, Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), is posted as Secretary, Energy department.

Amrapali Kata, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), is placed in Full Additional Charge of the post of GHMC Commissioner.

Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Secretary, Youth Services, is posted as Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry.

Sanjay Kumar, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Principal Secretary, Labour, Employment, Training and Factories department.

Ahmad Nadeem, Principal Secretary, Planning department, is posted as Principal Secretary, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology department.