T'gna govt partners with Vantara for new zoo in proposed Future City near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) The Telangana government on Monday signed an MoU with the organisers of Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat, to secure expertise in setting up a new zoo in the proposed Future City to be developed on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The MoU was signed for implementing various procedures being followed in Vantara in the proposed new zoo, the state forest department said in a release.

The key points in the MoU, include providing technical help with regard to animal conservation and rehabilitation measures, designing night safari, technical advice for development of forest-based eco theme park, guidelines for development of zoo in PPP mode, it said.

According to officials, the MoU would help the proposed zoo in Telangana to emerge as a major attraction not only in the country but in Asia and for the proposed zoo to become a model zoo at the international level.

Spread over 3,000 acres, Vantara, brainchild of Reliance Industries director Anant Ambani, is located at Reliance Industries' Jamnagar refinery complex.

It is a rescue centre dedicated to the welfare of captive elephants and wildlife, providing sanctuary, rehabilitation and medical care to animals rescued from abuse and exploitation.