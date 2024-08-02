Thackeray meets constitutional expert, advocate during Pune trip; to attend party event on Sat

Pune, Aug 2 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid courtesy visits to noted constitutional expert Ulhas Bapat and advocate Asim Sarode on the first day of his Pune tour during which he will also address a party event.

Thackeray, on a two-day visit to Pune, will address a party 'melava' (gathering) on Saturday at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in the city.

After arriving in the western Maharashtra city, the former chief minister paid courtesy visits to Bapat and Sarode at their respective residences in the evening.

"A 'Shiv Sankalp Melava' of the Shiv Sena (UBT) has been organised at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch which will be attended by party workers and functionaries from across Pune district," said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

He maintained that the opposition party is aiming to put up a good performance in the western Maharashtra in the assembly polls which are due in October. PTI SPK RSY