Thackeray vows to reclaim lost voter base in Konkan, says party led by him is only Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asserted his party will reclaim the lost ground in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region, where it faced reverses in Lok Sabha and state assembly polls last year.

Taking a dig at the rival Shiv Sena headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray declared there is only one Shiv Sena and that is led by him.

Speaking at 'Matoshri', his private residence in Bandra, the former CM insisted the people of Maharashtra need the Shiv Sena (UBT) at this juncture as it is the only political party in the state that keeps its word and fulfils promises.

On the occasion, Mumbai Congress leader Sahdev Petkar re-joined the party.

"We will reclaim Konkan. The (poll) results of Konkan were unexpected. People can be fooled once, but not all the time," he averred.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), won nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra last year, but failed to emerge victorious in its one-time strongholds of coastal Raigad and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituencies, which were bagged by the NCP and the BJP, respectively.

In the November 2024 Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) won just one seat in the region -- Guhagar. The party was virtually wiped out from south Konkan, where it ceded space to Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The poll reverses were followed by a series of desertions of leaders from the opposition party from the region, including former MLA Rajan Salvi, who joined the ruling Shiv Sena.

Thackeray assured party workers he will tour the entire Konkan region, where the united Shiv Sena held sway for decades, to rejuvenate cadres and strengthen the organisation.

Maharashtra's coastal belt stretches from Mumbai to the southernmost district of Sindhudurg. PTI PR RSY