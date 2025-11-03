Thackerays indulging in appeasement, conspiring to pressure election staff: Minister

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar on Monday accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS head Raj Thackeray of engaging in appeasement politics and conspiring to pressure government staff ahead of the local body polls in the state.

The Opposition was attempting to create a "fake narrative," BJP leader Shelar further charged.

"They are trying to create pressure on the staff and influence the upcoming elections. This is our direct allegation," he told reporters here.

Elections to various local bodies in the state, including the cash-rich Mumbai civic body, are to be completed by January 2026.

"The Thackerays and MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) leaders are committing a sin -- from hating Biharis to targeting their own Marathi people," Shelar alleged.

"They can oppose us politically, but must not stoop so low. By pointing out multiple entries of Hindu voters, they are sowing the seeds of Hindu-Muslim division. Why did they stop short of naming voters from other communities? We want an answer," he said.

Reacting to Raj Thackeray's earlier remarks that certain voters from Kalyan Rural, Murbad and Bhiwandi (in neighbouring Thane district) had voted in both their constituency and in (Mumbai's) Malabar Hill, Shelar claimed it is the height of appeasement by these people.

"Why are only Marathi voters being targeted for duplication?" the BJP leader asked.

Citing examples from the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency, represented by Opposition NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, Shelar said, "Imran Kadar Bagwan has two entries in the same voter list. The same goes for Tabassum Abdul Mulani. How come Raj Thackeray did not see these cases but only found out Patil and Bhoir? Why this selective outrage?" He urged both leaders to support the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision drive instead of targeting specific communities.

"Multiple entries of people from Muslim and other minority groups are ignored, but they only talk about Hindus, Dalits and Marathi people. The Thackeray brothers should introspect," Shelar said.

"The Thackerays and MVA have faced a political downfall because of this appeasement politics. First they targeted Biharis and north Indians, then Hindi-speaking people, then Gujaratis and Jains, and now their attack is on Marathi people," he said, claiming it was a reflection of "declining values and divisive intent." If they really wish to have error-free electoral rolls, Thackerays and MVA leaders should support EC's special intensive review of voters' lists across the country, the minister said.