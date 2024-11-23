Thadou Inpi calls for an end to violence in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 23 (PTI) An organisation, which claims to be the apex body of the Thadou tribe in Manipur, on Saturday said that central and state governments and leaders of all communities should work together to end the violence in the state.

The Thadou is the largest sub-tribe among the Kuki Zo communities.

In a statement, the Thadou Inpi claimed that its members are the most affected and most silent victims in the ongoing conflict in the state, yet they continue to advocate peace.

It said that peace is needed to end the “untold sufferings” of the people and in the interest of Manipur and the nation.

Responding to the statement by 10 Kuki legislators that "some fringe elements claiming to represent Thadou and Hmar are pitiful at its best," the organisation wondered if those MLAs are engaged in anti-Thadou activities.

Several of those legislators belong to the ruling NDA in the state.

The Thadou Inpi claimed that it makes no sense to demand sacking of a government or a separate administration while continuing to support or be part of the same government.

It also accused those 10 MLAs of being "more into the pursuit of political opportunism" rather than interested in mitigating the sufferings of the people. PTI COR NN