Thadou Inpi Manipur leaders claim unjust detention at Imphal hotel

Imphal, Aug 7 (PTI) A day after Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) delegates held closed-door meetings with Meitei civil society organisations here to discuss peace, leaders of TIM on Thursday alleged that they were unjustly detained at their hotel and prevented from moving to a nearby venue to attend a scheduled programme.

Addressing a press conference, TIM leader M James Thadou alleged, "Thadou delegates were forcibly confined to a hotel. Officials blocked their movement to a nearby venue for reasons that appear politically motivated." This restriction is a clear violation of the fundamental rights to life, liberty, and free movement. It suggests a disturbing attempt to appease extremist elements that oppose peace and indigenous unity in Manipur, he added.

"The enforced confinement of delegates raises questions about the role of the government of India in either suppressing or promoting peace," he added.

Condemning the restrictions on the movement of TIM delegates, he said the "disrespectful treatment of Thadou tribal leaders undermines the very spirit of the Meitei-Thadou covenant." He urged the government to "lift all restrictions and allow free movement of TIM delegates." On Tuesday, 16 representatives of Thadou Inpi Manipur held a closed-door meeting with members of the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), Arambai Tenggol, All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) and other organisations at a hotel here.

While researchers claim that Thadou is the largest sub-tribe of the Kuki community, TIM asserts that they are a distinct tribe and not part of the Kuki group. PTI COR MNB