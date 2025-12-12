Thai authorities initiating process to send back Luthra brothers to India

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Authorities in Thailand are initiating the process to deport Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, the co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6, government sources said on Friday.

The Indian embassy in Bangkok is in close touch with the Thai authorities in the case, they said.

Brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra have been detained by Thai authorities in Phuket following an intervention by the embassy, they said.

"The Thai authorities are presently taking action as per local laws, including for sending the two individuals back to India," said one of the sources.

The Luthras, co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in North Goa, left for Phuket, Thailand shortly after the fire incident. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.

A Delhi court on Wednesday refused to give any interim protection from arrest to the duo, while their partner was held in connection with the fire incident.

In the court, the Luthras' lawyer refuted allegations that they had fled, claiming the trip was for a business meeting, and argued that the brothers are only licensees, not the actual owners of the nightclub.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by Goa Police in connection with the fire that broke out at the nightclub located in Arpora, 25 km from Panaji, around midnight on December 6. PTI MPB ZMN