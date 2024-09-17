Thai delegation explores yoga education, accreditation at MDNIY

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) A Thai delegation led by Taweesin Visanuyothin, Director General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (TTAM), visited the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) on Tuesday to explore yoga education and accreditation.

During the meeting, MDNIY Director Kashinath Samagandi emphasised the crucial role of Yoga Certification Board (YCB) accreditation for yoga institutes and trainers worldwide, an official statement said.

"YCB accreditation is essential for elevating the standards of yoga education globally," Samagandi said during the meeting.

The YCB, established by the Ministry of AYUSH, is responsible for maintaining quality standards in yoga education by accrediting institutes and certifying yoga professionals both in India and globally.

The meeting focused on fostering cross-cultural collaboration in yoga education, therapy and research, the statement added.

This visit underscores the growing international interest in India's yoga expertise and certification processes as yoga continues to gain popularity worldwide. PTI LUX KSS KSS