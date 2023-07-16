Thai monks' 32-day 'padyatra' for world peace culminates in Ladakh

Leh, Jul 16 (PTI) A 32-day 'padyara' (foot march) for world peace, organised by Buddhist monks of Thailand, culminated here with local people turning up in good numbers and hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global peace-maker.

Representatives of Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) also participated in the final leg of the march that began from the NDS Stadium and concluded at the Shanti Stupa here, located at an altitude of 11,841 feet above the sea level.

The peace walk was a congregation of nearly 2,500 people including Buddhist monks from countries like Thailand, Nepal, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the USA, besides leaders of other faiths, religious bodies, devotees and students.

The march was aimed at propagating the message of peace and harmony.

The Thai Monks reached Mahabodhi International Meditation Center (MIMC) Ladakh. They had started the 'Dhamma Padh Yatra' for world peace from Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on June 12.

On their arrival at MIMC, they were welcomed by Bhikkhu Sanghasena Founder and President of MIMC, and the delegation of the IMF led by its convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu who also participated in the peace walk before holding joint prayers for world peace at Shanti Stupa, an official said.

Prominent persons who took part in the march included Thailand ambassador in India.

Pattarat Hongtong, president of Ladakh Gompa Association Tsering Angdus, president of Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) Thupstan Chhewang, president Anjuman Imamia Ashraf Ali Barcha, president of Anjuman Main-ul-Islam Abdul Qayoom and president of the Christian community Sonam Pawez.

"The whole world is going through many challenges. It needs a great leader who can bring peace and harmony and that is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is a Karmyogi himself," said Sanghasena, an internationally recognised and respected Buddhist leader.

He said India is fortunate to have such a great leader who combines spiritual values like yoga, meditation, and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) to the general development of India and the world.

"The whole world is looking at India and Modi to lead the world with ancient wisdom. We all should feel fortunate that India is under the leadership of Modi who spreads peace and harmony," he said, adding Modi has emerged as a global peacemaker.

Sanghasena said under Modi, the global perception of India has changed and it has emerged as a strong nation.

Sandhu, in his address, said Modi has elevated all the minorities in the country during the nine years and addressed their protracted issues.

"PM Modi took the historic decision of making Ladakh a separate Union Territory (UT), a long-pending demand of the Buddhist community, which opened the doorways for the development to reach this region. The long-pending demand was finally fulfilled by Modi," he said.

He said the demand for separate UT was first raised in the 1950s by the Buddhist community. "The welfare of minorities is at the core of the policy-making of Modi's government. He has brought a new ray of hope for these communities who were largely sidelined by the previous governments and only seen as a vote bank." He said minority communities in the country are feeling safe and prospering under the leadership of Modi and are now part of India's holistic development.

"The whole world appreciates the initiatives taken by PM Modi for the welfare of minority communities. His contributions to peacemaking and the promotion of a culture of peace are taking the teachings of lord Buddha to every corner of the world," he said.

Pornchai Palawadhammo, the president of Thailand-based World Alliance of Buddhists (WAB) who was also a part of the yatra, said India is the motherland of Buddhism and it teaches peace.

"India and Thailand can work together and create peace for the world. Indian PM Modi is a powerful and popular man and he understands the teachings of Buddha and he practices them," he said.

Mentioning the positive role played by Modi in peacemaking between Russia and Ukraine, he praised him for spreading the message of peace and acting as a peace-maker to solve the conflict. PTI SKL TIR TIR