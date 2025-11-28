Thai woman arrested, two compatriots rescued after Thane cops bust sex racket

Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) A Thai national was arrested and two women from her country were rescued after a sex racket was busted in Thane, a police official said on Friday.

She was arrested after a decoy was used to confirm a tip off that she was supplying foreign nationals for prostitution, the Kasarwadavali police station official said.

"The visas of the arrested woman and the rescued victims had expired. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. The two rescued victims have been moved to a government-approved women's shelter," he added. PTI COR BNM