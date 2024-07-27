Thai woman held at Delhi airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 43 crore: Customs

New Delhi: A Thai woman was arrested at the international airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country cocaine worth Rs 43 crore by hiding the drug inside crockery sets, the customs department said on Saturday.

The accused, aged around 33, was intercepted after her arrival from Bangkok on July 23.

During a physical examination of her baggage and a personal search, officers seized 3.12 kilogrammes of cocaine from three crockery sets kept inside her trolley bag, the customs department said in a statement.

The value of the recovered narcotic in the international market is Rs 43.13 crore.

The passenger was arrested and the narcotic seized, the statement added.