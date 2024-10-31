Thailand foreign minister to visit India, meet Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Maris Sangiampongsa is scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar here on November 2 as part of his soon-to-begin visit to India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Sangiampongsa is expected to arrive here late on Thursday night and depart on November 3, as per his itinerary shared in an advisory by the MEA.

On November 1, the Thai minister will have engagements in the national capital while on November 2 he will meet External Affairs Minister Jaishankar at the South Block.

Sangiampongsa visited New Delhi from July 11-13 for the second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat hosted by the Indian external affairs minister and for his first official visit to India.

On July 12, Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with the Sangiampongsa and hosted a lunch in his honour. During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed progress across various areas of partnership covering political exchanges, defence and security ties, trade and investment opportunities, connectivity, science and technology collaboration, health cooperation, culture and people-to-people interaction.

The two ministers had also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to closer cooperation in sub-regional, regional and multilateral fora, the MEA had said earlier.

In accordance with the vision of the prime ministers of the two countries, the ministers had reaffirmed the mutual desire for a stronger India-Thailand partnership, it had said in a statement.

Thailand is a key partner of India in the ASEAN. The 'Act East' Policy of India which marks its 10th year in 2024, finds convergence with the 'Act West' Policy of Thailand.

Interactions between the Indian external affairs minister and the Thai minister of foreign affairs have contributed to further strengthening of bilateral ties, the MEA had said. PTI KND NSD NSD