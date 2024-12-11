Thailand's e-Visa system in India to be effective from Jan 1

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Thai Embassy here announced on Wednesday the implementation of Thailand's Electronic Visa system in India that will be effective from January 1.

In its announcement, the embassy also said applications for all types of visas must be sent through the website thaievisa.go.th.

"The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi wishes to announce the implementation of Thailand's Electronic Visa (e-Visa) system in India with the offline payment method," it said.

The e-Visa system will be effective from January 1, 2025, the embassy said.

It said the processing time will be approximately within 14 working days from the date the receipt of the visa fee is issued.

Ordinary passport applications submitted at designated visa processing companies will be accepted until December 16, 2024. Diplomatic and official passport applications submitted at the Embassy or Consulate-General will be accepted until December 24, 2024.

"The 60-day visa exemption for tourism and short business purposes for Indian ordinary passport holders remains effective until further announcement," it said. PTI KND NSD NSD