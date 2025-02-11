''Thaipoosam'' celebrated with religious fervour in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) The festival of Thaipoosam, marked by worship of Lord Muruga, was celebrated on Tuesday by people with grandeur and religious fervour across Tamil Nadu and they thronged shrines and offered prayers.

A sea of devotees fulfilled vows, also marking their thanksgiving to the God, by a variety of traditional practices. It included carrying Kavadi on their shoulders, which is a palanquin-like wooden frame and a lot took milk pots to temples and they also pierced spear or skewer-like 'Alagu' on their cheek, tongue, hands or chest. Several devotees carried the Kavadi by singing devotional songs and danced all the way to the temples.

The Thirupparankundram Subramaniya Swamy temple in Madurai, the first of the six most sacred temples of Lord Muruga in Tamil Nadu, and the five other temples --Tiruchendur, Palani, Swamimalali, Tiruttani and Pazhamudircholai-- teemed with devotees.

In Madurai, the Thaipoosa Theppa Thiruvizha of Godess Meenakshi-Lord Sundareswarar was held and worshippers thronged the Vadalur Sathiya Gnana Sabai shrine founded by revered saint Thiruvarutprakasa Vallalar (1823-1874).

Everywhere, temples dedicated to Lord Muruga attracted a great number of devotees. Vadapalani, Tirupporur, Chennaimalai and several other shrines such as the 146-feet Muthumalai Murugan at Vazhapadi-Salem attracted a huge turnout of devotees. Thaipoosam is celebrated on the 'Poosa star' day in Tamil month Thai, which in 2025 falls on February 11, a government holiday. PTI VGN ADB