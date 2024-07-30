Anurag Thakur vs Rahul Gandhi in LS, LoP says abuses won't stop fight for caste census

New Delhi: A remark by BJP MP Anurag Thakur in Lok Sabha on Tuesday led to an ugly spat between the opposition and treasury benches with Rahul Gandhi saying that he has been insulted and despite the attacks, the INDIA bloc would ensure that caste census is conducted.

Launching a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his "chakravyuh" jibe at the BJP-led government a day earlier, Thakur cited purported portions from a book authored by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to hit out at successive Congress governments since 1947 and alleged that Gandhi has misinterpreted his position of LoP as "leader of propaganda".

Using the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leitmotif, Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed an atmosphere of fear prevails all around with a group of six trapping the entire country in a 'chakravyuh'. He had said the 'chakravyuh' is also called a 'padmavyuh' for its resemblance to a lotus (BJP's poll symbol) formation.

Hitting out at Gandhi for his remarks, Thakur said one of the synonyms for lotus is Rajiv (the name of Rahul Gandhi's father and former prime minister).

You linked lotus with violence, does that mean you also link Rajiv with violence? Thakur asked.

While questioning the Congress' stand on caste census, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur made certain remarks on caste, which led to an uproar with Congress members stooping into the Well of the Lok Sabha.

“Jiski jaati ka pata nahin woh ganana ki baat karte hain (the person who does not know which cast he belongs to talks about caste census) -- Anurag Thakur in Lok Sabha#BudgetSession #UnionBudget2024 #LokSabha #RahulGandhi #CasteCensus pic.twitter.com/mibZwUEada — NewsDrum (@thenewsdrum) July 30, 2024

Rahul Gandhi intervened, saying he has been insulted by the BJP member and asserted that despite all the abuses being hurled at him, the opposition will ensure passage of caste census in this very House.

In another intervention, the Congress leader said he does not want an apology from Thakur for his remarks as his only focus like the Mahabharat's Arjun is on the caste census.

"Whoever raises issues of the Dalits and backwards, has to face abuses... I don't want any apology," he said.

In response, Thakur alleged that the definition of OBCs for Congress is "Only Brother-in-law commission" and not Other Backward Classes. He also referred to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's opposition to reservation for OBCs.

Without taking any names, Thakur said a few people are "accidental Hindus" and their knowledge of the Mahabharat is also accidental.

Jagdambika Pal, who was chairing the proceedings, said Thakur's remarks on caste stand expunged.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also questioned Thakur for his statement and described it as inappropriate. "How can you ask anybody's caste?" he posed.

The Chair said nobody in the House is allowed to ask the caste of any person.

During the course of his speech, Thakur alleged that Rahul Gandhi's speeches are written by "Uncle Sam", in an apparent reference to party leader Sam Pitroda. The BJP MP claimed that Rahul Gandhi was using "borrowed wisdom" to make speeches in an attempt to be a "cool dude".

Thakur also said that reality and not "reels" make a "real" politician.

Citing excerpts from Tharoor's book "The Great Indian Novel", the former Union minister attacked successive prime ministers from the Congress using abbreviations, including "N-Ji, IG and RG 1".

Tharoor intervened, saying his repeated references are from a satirical novel written years ago and the BJP leader did not understand the satire.

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said he has written several other books which are not being quoted by Thakur because it is not convenient for the narrative he wanted to convey.

Continuing with his attack, Thakur alleged that Rahul Gandhi does not understand the meaning of LoP and has misinterpreted it as "leader of propaganda".

Referring to the leader of the opposition's remarks Monday on the budget halwa ceremony, Thakur referred to a series of alleged scams, including Bofors, CWG, 2G, fodder, urea, coal, jeep and National Herald, asking "who ate the halwa from the scams" and wondered whether it was sweet or bland.

As he referred to the various scams, members from the treasury benches shouted "Congress-Congress".