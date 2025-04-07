Thakurpukur accident: TV serial director sent to police custody till April 10

Kolkata, Apr 7 (PTI) A local court here on Monday sent the driver—a television serial director—of the private car that ploughed through a marketplace in south Kolkata, killing one and injuring eight others, to police remand until April 10, an officer said.

The TV serial director, identified as Siddhanta Das, also known as Vikto, was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, the officer added.

Initial probe suggested that Das, who was accompanied by Shriya Basu, an executive producer, had partied until late Sunday night at a pub in the city's popular South City Mall before leaving the venue. Basu was granted bail, police said.

"The duo had been drinking the entire night and were driving after leaving the pub. We are waiting for the report of the medical tests," the policeman said.

The accident occurred when the vehicle driven by Das ploughed through a marketplace at Hanspukur in Thakurpukur, injuring nine people.

One person, Aminur Rehman, died, while another is still in a "very critical" condition.

The officer added that they are searching for another person who was in the backseat and fled immediately after the accident.

Both Das and Basu were badly beaten up by locals at Thakurpukur market after the accident. Police later rescued them from the spot.

The incident sparked outrage among several small-screen actors and directors.

Actress, dancer and choreographer Mamata Shankar criticised the film director’s actions, saying, "Do we realise where we are heading these days? I feel so disgusted seeing this disturbing attitude of a film director. He was so very drunk that he could not realise that he was driving so recklessly." PTI SCH MNB