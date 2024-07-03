Thalapathy Vijay pushes for exemption from NEET

New Delhi: Tamil superstar turned politician Thalapathy Vijay sought exemption from NEET and supported the resolution against it which was passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Speaking at a party event, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor, Vijay said, "People have lost faith in NEET examination. The nation doesn't need NEET. Exemption from NEET is the only solution. I wholeheartedly welcome resolution against NEET which was passed in the State Assembly. I request the Union Government to respect the emotions of the people of Tamil Nadu people. Education should be brought under the State List from Concurrent list."

Last week, the Tamil Nadu Assembly once again passed a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to exempt the state from National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and allow it to admit students to medical courses based on Plus Two exam marks.

The resolution, adopted by the House amid the BJP's opposition and walkout, called upon the Centre to amend the National Medical Commission Act and abolish the country-wide screening test taking into account the irregularities and increasing opposition to the test in several states, which toed Tamil Nadu's line.

The resolution piloted by Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin argued that the test was discriminatory and deprived an opportunity for the rural and poor students to access medical education and denied states their rights to admit students with Plus Two marks as the qualifying criteria.