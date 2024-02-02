'Thalapathy' Vijay takes the political plunge; eyes 2026 Assembly elections

Chennai: Eyeing electoral success in the 2026 Assembly elections when the term of the incumbent DMK government ends, top Tamil star Vijay on Friday announced the launch of his political party, claiming people of Tamil Nadu were "yearning" for a change.

In a statement here, the 49-year-old actor announced the launch of his party "Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam," even as he expressed concern over the current political situation that was fraught with "administrative deterioration," corruption and "divisive politics," that impeded unity.

Avid fans of 'Thalapathy,' as Vijay is addressed, celebrated the actor's announcement. Thalapathy means General or Commander.

"Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam" would loosely translate to "Tamil Nadu Victory Party." The announcement prompted spontaneous celebrations from Vijay's fans and supporters as they took to the streets and online fora to express their joy.

Speculations were rife for some time about the actor taking the political plunge in a state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, such as the late veterans M G Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and Vijayakant.

Vijay would be the president of the party, which he said would face the 2026 Assembly polls. It would not support anybody in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"People of Tamil Nadu are yearning for a political movement that would pave the way for a selfless, transparent, visionary and efficient administration that is free of corruption, and caste and religious differences," he said.

Only a people's movement can usher in a political change that, among others, would ensure Tamil Nadu's rights.

It was his long-time desire to wholeheartedly help the people of Tamil Nadu as they were the ones who gave him name and fame after his parents, Vijay, son of well-known film director S A Chandrasekar said.

"Under my leadership, the political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam has been launched. An application has been made with the Election Commission of India for registering it," he said.

On January 25, the party's president and senior functionaries were picked at its General Council and Executive Council meetings here and its Constitution and bylaws were also approved.

"Our aim is to pave the way for a political change desired by the people by contesting and winning the 2026 Assembly polls," he said.

After EC recognition and completion of Lok Sabha polls, "our political journey for the people of Tamil Nadu," will start, he said, adding the party's policies, flag, symbol and other plans would be finalised subsequently.

In the meantime, efforts will be made to prepare the party workers organisation wise and strengthen its infrastructure.

Vijay said he has learnt not just the height of politics but also its length and breadth. Politics was not a vocation but "divine public service." He did not view politics as a hobby but it was a "deep passion" to which he wanted to dedicate himself wholeheartedly.

"I have decided to complete the film I have already committed to, without affecting the party work and totally involve myself in the politics of public service." "I consider this as my gratitude towards the people of Tamil Nadu," Vijay said.

Although his "Vijay Makkal Mandram" was doing public service, a voluntary organisation cannot bring in social, economic and political reforms and "political authority" was required to do these, he said.

Following his announcement, the actor and his party were trending on social media site 'X.' "I wholeheartedly salute Thalapathy @actorvijay anna for keeping his word and taking the plunge to enter politics.Even though as a fan I will miss watching his films on the big screen,I support his decision as the world needs leaders like him," actor Sibi Sathyaraj wrote on 'X'.

I wholeheartedly salute to Thalapathy @actorvijay anna for keeping his word and taking the plunge to enter politics.Even though as a fan I will miss watching his films on the big screen,I support his decision as the world needs leaders like him.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #தமிழகவெற்றிகழகம் — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) February 2, 2024

Actor Karthik Subburaj said: "Warm Welcome & All the very best @actorvijay sir."