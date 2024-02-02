'Thalapathy' Vijay takes the political plunge, eyes 2026 assembly elections

Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) Top Tamil star Vijay on Friday announced the launch of his political party, following the path from cinema to politics that MGR and Jayalalithaa successfully tread before him.

Advertisment

In a statement here, the 49-year-old Vijay announced the launch of his party 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam', expressing concern over the current political situation that is "fraught with administrative deterioration, corruption and divisive politics" that impedes unity.

Setting his target on electoral success in the 2026 assembly elections in the state, the actor -- now turned politician -- claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu are "yearning" for a change.

"Under my leadership, the political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam has been launched. An application has been made with the Election Commission of India for registering it," he said.

Advertisment

When the term of the incumbent DMK government ends in 2026, his party will enter the fray for the assembly polls, Vijay, who will be the president of TVK, said, adding that the outfit would not offer support to anyone in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Both the ruling DMK and the opposition BJP conveyed their best wishes to the actor on his new career path.

Avid fans of 'Thalapathy,' as Vijay is known, welcomed his move to start a political party and celebrated it, expressing their joy on the streets as well as social media platforms.

Advertisment

Thalapathy means General or Commander, while 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam' loosely translates to "Tamil Nadu Victory Party'.

For some time now, there has been speculation about Vijay being interested in entering into politics in a state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, such as the late veterans M G Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and Vijayakant.

"People of Tamil Nadu are yearning for a political movement that would pave the way for a selfless, transparent, visionary and efficient administration that is free of corruption, and caste and religious differences," he said.

Advertisment

Furthermore, he said, only a people's movement can usher in a political change that, among other things, would ensure Tamil Nadu's rights.

Vijay, the son of well-known film director S A Chandrasekar and playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar, said it has been a long-held desire of his to wholeheartedly help the people of Tamil Nadu, who, apart from his parents, gave him name and fame.

On January 25, the party's president and senior functionaries were picked at its General Council and Executive Council meetings here and its Constitution and bylaws were also approved.

Advertisment

"Our aim is to pave the way for a political change desired by the people, by contesting and winning the 2026 assembly polls," he said.

He said the party would begin its activities after obtaining recognition from the Election Commission and once the Lok Sabha polls are over. In the meantime, party workers would be organised and party infrastructure strengthened, while the party's policies, flag, symbol and other plans would finalised subsequently.

Stating that he is cognisant of not just the height of politics but also its length and breadth, he described politics as not merely a vocation but "divine public service". He further said that it is not a hobby for him but a "deep passion" to which he wanted to dedicate himself wholeheartedly.

Advertisment

Speaking about the transition from his film career, he said, "I have decided to complete the film I am already committed to, without affecting the party work and totally involve myself in the politics of public service." Setting foot into the world of politics, Vijay said, "I consider this my gratitude towards the people of Tamil Nadu." Although his fans' association 'Vijay Makkal Iyakkam' has been carrying out public service, he said a voluntary organisation cannot bring in social, economic and political reforms, and "political authority" is needed to achieve these goals.

Soon after Vijay announced the launch of his political outfit, the actor and his party began trending on social media platform X.

DMK leader and state Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who too was an actor earlier, said anybody can start a political movement in Indian democracy, and wished him well on his public service.

"Actor Vijay has taken such a decision now...all our wishes to him. Let his public service flourish," he told reporters here.

BJP state President K Annamalai addressed Vijay as 'brother' and commended him for starting a party against the "corruption politics that is exploiting the people of Tamil Nadu and for an honest and political change".

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj welcomed Vijay's move, posting on 'X': "I wholeheartedly salute Thalapathy @actorvijay anna for keeping his word and taking the plunge to enter politics. Even though as a fan I will miss watching his films on the big screen, I support his decision as the world needs leaders like him." Filmmaker Karthik Subburaj said: "Warm Welcome & All the very best @actorvijay sir." PTI SA SA ANE