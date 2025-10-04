Thalassemia, sickle cell patients in Jharkhand seek financial aid, medical facilities

Ranchi, Oct 4 (PTI) Children suffering from thalassemia, sickle cell and aplastic anaemia, accompanied by their parents, marched to the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, urging the Jharkhand government to provide better treatment facilities and financial support.

The march was organised under the banner of 'Lahoo Bolega Blood', a state-level blood donation awareness organisation.

Organisation founder Nadeem said, "The march was carried out to draw the attention of the state government towards those suffering from thalassemia, sickle cell, and aplastic anemia." He claimed around 11,000 people in the state are affected by thalassemia, sickle cell, and aplastic anemia.

"Most of them are from economically weaker sections and cannot afford the high cost of treatment. No proper survey or audit has been done by the state government to assess the actual number of patients," he claimed.

"Every month, 2 to 3 units of blood are required for a thalassemia patient. According to our survey, 2.6 lakh units of blood are required every year only for these patients," he said.

He said a bone marrow transplant, which is essential for curing these diseases, is not available anywhere in Jharkhand.

"The cost of the treatment, which is available only in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, is around Rs 35 lakh per patient," he added.

"Currently, Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) provides Rs 10 lakh, the central government offers Rs 3 lakh, and the state government contributes only Rs 2 lakh. This is insufficient. We demand a clear policy and enhanced financial support from the state," he said.

"Every time, hospitals ask us to arrange donors. It is often difficult to find someone willing to donate. We urge the state government to ensure proper medical care, blood availability, lab testing, and also provide scholarships for students like us," she said. PTI RPS RPS MNB