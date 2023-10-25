Thalassemic children administered 'infected' blood in Kanpur hospital: Cong slams UP govt

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over an incident at a Kanpur hospital where thalassemic children were reportedly administered infected blood and wondered when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi seek accountability from governments led by the saffron party.

The state government-run Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College, however, refuted the report while asserting that no thalassemia patient getting a blood transfusion at the hospital has tested positive for HIV since 2019.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Health Brajesh Pathak shared the hospital's statement on X and captioned it "factual position of Kanpur incident".

Kharge said the poor children were made to suffer due to the unforgivable act of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh.

He said this following a report that 14 thalassemic children were administered infected blood in a government hospital in Kanpur.

"The double engine government has made our health system doubly sick," Kharge said in a post on X.

He claimed that due to the infected blood given to the children, some of them have serious diseases, such as AIDS, Hepatitis B and C.

"This serious negligence is shameful," the Congress leader said.

"Innocent children are being made to suffer due to this unforgivable crime of the BJP government," Kharge said.

"Yesterday Modiji was teaching us big things about taking 10 resolutions, has he ever fixed even an iota of accountability for his BJP governments?" the Congress president asked.

The Kanpur hospital said no thalassemia patient getting a blood transfusion at the facility has tested positive for HIV since 2019 and termed the newspaper report as a "misrepresentation of facts".

Principal of GSVM Medical College Sanjay Kala said a thalassemic child undergoing a blood transfusion tested positive for HIV in 2019 and another in 2014.

"Both these patients had received blood transfusions from other places. Six more patients were found infected with Hepatitis B and C infections from 2014 to 2016," said the principal.

"Patients who are recommended treatment for thalassaemia usually are administered blood transfusion 18 to 20 times in a year. They receive blood transfusions at private and district hospitals and in some cases, locally, which is a cause for concern and includes risks of infection," the principal added.

As of now around 200 thalassemia patients aged between 9 to 21 years get their blood transfusion from the hospital, the principal informed.

He asserted that all patients receiving blood transfusions at the hospital are screened for blood infection regularly using state-of-the-art technology.

The newspaper report stated that 14 children undergoing blood transfusions tested positive for infections like Hepatitis B, C and HIV, at the Kanpur hospital. It said the children are from Kanpur City, Dehat, Farrukhabad, Auraiya, Etawah and Kannauj districts.

A patient with thalassemia, a genetic disorder, requires regular blood transfusion making the patient susceptible to infections transmitted from blood, medical experts say. PTI SKC COR CDN SNS RHL