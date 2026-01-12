Thane: 10,900 police personnel deployed under police commissionerate

Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) A total of 10,908 police officers and personnel will be deployed for the smooth conduct of the January 15 civic body elections in Thane district, officials said on Monday.

The Thane Police Commissionerate has made comprehensive arrangements across Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Ulhasnagar to prevent law and order issues, according to an official release.

A total of 10,908 police officers and personnel, including those from outside the district, have been stationed, along with 6,295 home guards. Six companies and one platoon of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been brought in as additional manpower.

"Maximum drone camera surveillance is being maintained by every police station... and it will be made more effective on the polling day," the release stated.

Police are conducting route marches in sensitive areas. To curb criminal activity, daily checks are underway on record-holding criminals. PTI COR NSK