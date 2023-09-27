Thane admin announces measures to register more voters for Konkan division graduates constituency

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) Thane district administration has appealed to graduates and political parties to help enrol a maximum number of voters during the preparation of rolls for the Konkan Division Graduates' constituency.

District collector Ashok Shingare said the qualifying date for enrolment in the rolls is November 1. All the applications received between September 30 and November 6 will be considered for inclusion.

The final list of voters will be published on December 30 he told reporters.

All those who have graduated before October 31, 2020, will be eligible to list themselves as voters.

He said a list of universities and colleges offering graduation will be published on the date of publication of the notification on September 30.

The district election department will approach the establishments, civic bodies and the police departments to ensure maximum registration of voters. PTI COR NSK