Thane, Mar 10 (PTI) The Thane administration has asked banks to accelerate loan disbursement under government schemes to enhance economic growth as the financial year 2024-25 closes after three weeks.

District Collector Ashok Shingare appealed to banks to achieve 100 per cent financial targets to maximise financial assistance to businesses and individuals in a District Level Advisory Committee (DLAC) meeting, a release stated. PTI COR NSK