Thane and Bhayandar to get pet crematoriums soon: Minister

Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said pet crematoriums will soon be established in Thane and Bhayandar cities.

He said citizens have demanded to set up these facilities given that they have to travel to Parel in Mumbai for the cremation of pets.

The Ovala-Majiwada MLA said then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had sanctioned these facilities for Thane and Bhayander in 2023.

"This project is now moving forward, fulfilling the pending demand," he said Saturday night. PTI COR NSK