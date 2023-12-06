Thane assistant civic commissioners told to ensure implementation of Marathi signboard order

Thane, Dec 5 (PTI) Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Tuesday asked nine assistant civic commissioners to ensure that signboards of shops and other establishments in the city are displayed in the Marathi (Devnagri) script in bold letters as per Maharashtra government rules.

An official release by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said the responsibility of ensuring the usage of Marathi on signboards has been fixed on the civic corporation and Bangar has cited a Supreme Court ruling in this regard and issued orders.

Hence, he fixed the responsibility of ensuring compliance with the SC order on the nine assistant commissioners of Thane, said the release.

Suitable action should be taken against shops and establishments not complying with the direction of displaying their signboards in the Marathi (Devnagri) script in bold letters, said Bangar.

As per Rule 35 and Section 36C of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of employment and conditions of service) Rules, 2018, and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Act, 2022, respectively, the signboards of establishments must be in Marathi Devnagri script in bold letters in the state.

The Supreme Court earlier gave shopkeepers a two-month deadline (which ended on November 25) to install Marathi signboards. PTI COR RSY