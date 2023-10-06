Thane autorickshaw driver held for killing estranged live-in partner

Thane, Oct 6 (PTI) Police arrested a 40-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly killing his estranged live-in partner in Kalyan town of Thane district on Friday, an official said.

The official of the Kolsewadi police station said the victim, Rasika Kolambkar (36), and the accused Vijay Jadhav, were live-in partners for four to five years.

However, since the last couple of years, differences had cropped up between them over certain issues and they had started residing separately, he said.

Jadhav, an autorickshaw driver, wanted Kolambkar to come back and start living with him again, but the latter was not paying heed to his repeated requests, said the official.

At around 10 am on Friday, Jadhav went to the 'chawl' (an old tenement) in Kalyan town where the woman resided and attacked her with a knife multiple times, he said.

The woman suffered more than half a dozen stab wounds and died on the spot, said the official.

The police registered a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused hours later, he added. PTI COR RSY