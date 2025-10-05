Thane BJP lines up 150 buses to ferry party workers, citizens for PM Modi’s event on Oct 8

Thane, Oct 5 (PTI) The Thane unit of the BJP has arranged for 150 buses to ferry party workers and citizens for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address after the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport next week, a party functionary said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Navi Mumbai airport at Ulwe, built at Rs 19,647 crore, on October 8, a senior Maharashtra government official had said on Saturday.

“About 150 buses carrying party workers and citizens will proceed to Ulwe, Panvel, for the PM’s address. Detailed planning and coordination have been completed for smooth travel arrangements,” the BJP’s city unit said in a release. PTI COR NR