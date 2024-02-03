Thane BJP to start 'ghar chalo' drive from Feb 11 as part of LS poll outreach programme

Thane, Feb 3 (PTI) The Thane unit of the BJP will begin its 'ghar chalo abhiyaan' from February 4 on the lines of the party's national 'gaon chalo' initiative ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

During the 'ghar chalo' drive, people will be apprised of welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government, the party's Thane district president Sanjay Waghule told reporters on Saturday.

The campaign will end on February 11 to coincide with the death anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay, one of the main ideological inspirations of the BJP, he added.

"Party workers will engage with 25 lakh citizens across 1,437 polling booths in Thane and tell them about 18 initiatives taken by the Modi government for public welfare," MLA Sanjay Kelkar said. PTI COR BNM BNM