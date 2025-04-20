Thane-Borivali tunnel project: Residents from Manpada voice concerns at MMRDA meet

Thane, Apr 20 (PTI) Several hundred persons who attended a meeting convened by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) voiced their opposition to the ambitious Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project.

The 11.8 kilometre tunnel, estimated to cost Rs 16,600 crore, will reduce the distance between Borivali, on the northern tip of Mumbai, and Thane by 12 kilometres, resulting in travel time coming down to minutes against the more than two hours its takes now. The foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 13 last year.

At the MMRDA meeting held on Saturday, several hundred residents of housing societies in Mulla Baug in Manpada here cited problems related to safety, planning and environment safeguards.

They also said local residents were not being consulted on the project, including in the design of the approach road, which cuts rights through housing societies.

The expected movement of trucks with mud and debris once construction starts will create severe environment problems in the area, these residents claimed.

Thane Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske, who attended the meeting, said a committee comprising representatives from each affected society would be formed immediately.

"It will meet MMRDA officials in the coming weeks to deliberate on the concerns and suggest modifications. The tunnel will benefit lakhs by reducing travel time, but the concerns of those directly affected must be addressed first," said Mhaske. PTI COR BNM