Thane bribe case: DMC Patole, 2 others remanded in judicial custody; bail hearing on Oct 8

Thane, Oct 6 (PTI) A court on Monday remanded in judicial custody Thane deputy municipal commissioner Shankar Patole and two others arrested in a bribery case.

The police custody of Patole, data operator Omkar Gaikar and one Sushant Surve ended during the day after which they were produced in the court of additional sessions judge SS Shinde.

The Anti Corruption Bureau, which is probing the case, did not insist on police custody of the trio.

The hearing of the bail pleas of the three has been set for October 8, a court official said.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Patole, who was heading the TMC's Encroachment Control and Eviction Department, and Gaikar were arrested during a raid carried out by the ACB at the civic headquarters on October 1.

A real estate developer, Abhijit Kadam, who holds development rights for a plot in Vishnu Nagar in Naupada, complained to the Mumbai ACB that a Thane civic official (Patole) had allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh as bribe for removing an encroachment on his premises in the city.

The complainant claimed he had already paid a sum of Rs 10 lakh to the official through Surve on July 4.

Surve surrendered on October 3 and was placed under arrest. PTI COR BNM