Thane building's window sunshade falls; no casualty

Thane, Sep 23 (PTI) A portion of the window sunshade collapsed at a more than four-decade-old building in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the incident reported at 11.18 pm on Monday at the three-storey Shivatirth Apartment in Naupada area, Thane disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The sunshade above the kitchen window on the second floor collapsed, while the remaining structure was left dangling precariously, he said.

The iron grill of the kitchen window was hanging outside, posing a grave risk. The disaster cell team later dismantled it, the official said.

"The damaged portion was removed, and the area has been temporarily secured," he said.

The building, constructed about 46 years back, is in a dilapidated state. It has 12 houses, of which two are occupied, according to officials.

"The Shivatirth Apartment is in a dangerous condition and falls under the C2A category (needing to be vacated for structural repairs due to dangerous parts). The executive engineer will take a final call after a detailed evaluation," Tadvi said. PTI COR GK