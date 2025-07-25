Thane businessman accuses trio of duping him of Rs 1.5 crore over machinery

Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) A 60-year-old powerloom owner from Maharashtra’s Thane district has alleged that three persons cheated him of Rs 1.5 crore under the pretext of getting new machinery for his unit, an official said on Friday.

In his complaint to the Shanti Nagar police station in the Bhiwandi area, the man said he gave the money to the trio in January 2024 to procure equipment for his textile business.

However, despite repeated follow-ups, the accused persons neither delivered the machinery nor returned the Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant, the official said, citing the FIR registered on Wednesday.

The businessman has also accused the trio of issuing threats to him.

The accused have been booked for cheating, criminal intimidation and other charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR NR