Thane businessman booked for cheating supplier of Rs 56 lakh

Thane, Dec 19 (PTI) A businessman from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been booked for allegedly cheating a supplier from Rajasthan of Rs 56 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

In his complaint to the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police, the 40-year-old supplier of steel plates said he had good business relations with the accused, who had promptly paid for all transactions between 2014 and 2017.

But the accused did not pay for the steel plates worth about Rs 56 lakh supplied in 2019-20, said the supplier from Jodhpur. The supplier also alleged that the businessman threatened him with dire consequences when he demanded the money.

The businessman has been booked for cheating and criminal intimidation, the official said. The complainant did not explain why he approached the police late, which is a subject of the ongoing investigation, he said. PTI COR NR