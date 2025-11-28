Thane businessman cheated of Rs 31.21 lakh on promise of loan; three booked

Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) A case has been registered against three people for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 31.21 lakh under the pretext of facilitating a loan of Rs 100 crore for him in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the Kasarwadavali police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Lalbabu Thakur and Vinod Yadava, both residents of Mira Road, and Shailesh Valnad from Gujarat's Vadodara, an official said.

The complainant has alleged that the trio approached him in December 2024, claiming to have strong ties with major finance companies, and assured him that they could arrange a Rs 100 crore business loan, he said.

"The accused collected Rs 31.21 lakh from the complainant as visit charges and third-party mortgage requirements. But neither did they arrange the promised loan nor return the money despite repeated requests," the official said, quoting the FIR.

The official said that a probe is underway and efforts are underway to trace the accused and verify financial transactions. PTI COR ARU