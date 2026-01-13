Thane businessman loses Rs 1 crore in shares investment fraud

Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against three individuals for allegedly cheating a Thane-based businessman of Rs 1 crore through a fraudulent investment scheme, officials said on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old businessman, a resident of Wagle Estate in Maharashtra's Thane city, came across an advertisement on a social media platform in June last year, offering high returns on investments in IPOs and shares.

He then contacted three persons in this connection. To gain his trust, the accused held a meeting with him at a hotel in Thane and provided him with a forged digital demat link.

Believing the platform was legitimate, the victim transferred Rs 1 crore in 29 separate transactions to various bank accounts between June and July 2025, an official from Wagle Estate police station said.

The demat link dashboard showed a profit of Rs 19 crore, but he was unable to withdraw any funds. The accused then demanded a 20 per cent commission to release the amount, following which the victim realised he had been duped, he said.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case on Sunday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating and forgery and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official added. PTI COR GK