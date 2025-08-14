Thane Central Jail superintendent, husband among those set to get police medals

Thane, Aug 14 (PTI) A husband-wife duo serving in Thane Central Jail are among the eight persons from Maharashtra's prisons department whose names were announced on Thursday for police medals.

The Union government announced service medals for 1,090 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day. As per a Union Home Ministry statement, 233 personnel have been awarded Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 personnel awarded President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 758 have been decorated with Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

An official here said the list includes Rani Bhosale, superintendent of Thane Central Jail, and her husband Rajaram Bhosale, who is an additional superintendent at the same facility. They have been awarded President's Medal for Meritorious Service, which is a recognition of the couple's decades of service in the challenging environment of prison management, the official added.

The other six personnel from the Maharashtra's prison department who have been honoured are Gajanan Kashinath Sarode, Deputy Superintendent, Mumbai Central Jail, Sanjay Gangaram Shivgan, Subedar, Mumbai Central Jail, Sudhakar Omkar Chavan, Havaldar, Mumbai Central Jail, Rajesh Madhukar Sawant, Constable, Byculla District Jail, Sanjay Sadashiv Jadhav, Constable, Byculla District Jail and Vidya Bharat Dhembere, Prison Constable, Kolhapur Central Jail.

Additional Director General of Police (Prisons and Correction Services) Suhas Warke said the integrity and devotion to duty of the awardees had set a benchmark for all in the department. PTI COR BNM