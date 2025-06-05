Thane city records 4 new COVID-19 cases; total tally rises to 130

Thane, Jun 4 (PTI) Thane on Wednesday reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the city to 130 since the recent wave began, the civic body said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in a release said, the city has recorded only one coronavirus-linked death in the recent past.

Among the total cases, a large number of patients have recovered after completing their mandatory home isolation period, said the release.

Currently, 12 patients remain hospitalized and are reported to be in stable condition, it said.

Additionally, 25 patients are under home quarantine, the TMC added. PTI COR RSY