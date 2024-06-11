Thane city records 48.7 mm rains; iron arch collapses on road amid gusty winds in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jun 11 (PTI) Rains lashed parts of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, with the city alone recording 48.77 mm showers till 3.30 pm, an official said.

As per official data, Thane city has so far recorded 141.9 mm of rain since June 1, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the TMC.

The disaster cell received 23 complaints about rain-related incidents, including water-logging and tree falls, he said.

The official further said the Thane Municipal Corporation issued notices to a hoarding contractor and landowner for the immediate removal of a hoarding, which was in a precarious state on the Eastern Express Highway.

The civic body received a complaint in the afternoon about the hoarding, which was dangling in a dangerous position near a housing complex, he said.

The authorities inspected the site and issued notices to remove the hoarding, he said.

In a rain-related incident, a 40-foot iron arch erected to prevent heavy vehicles from entering a service road collapsed amid gusty winds on Tuesday afternoon in Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

Nobody was injured in the incident, civic officials said.

The incident affected traffic on Thane-Belapur Road in sector 3 of Airoli for a couple of hours.

The iron arch was removed using heavy machinery, officials added. PTI COR ARU