Thane civic body announces 5 pc water cut due to less supply from BMC

Thane, May 31 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday announced a 5 per cent water cut in the city and also said the cut would be 10 per cent from June 5.

In a release, it said the water cut was due to less supply from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"Due to decrease in reserves in the reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai, the BMC has decided to reduce the water supply by 5 per cent as a precautionary measure. Due to the implementation of this reduction, 5 per cent water reduction has also been implemented in some parts of Thane city," it said.

"The rate of reduction will be 10 per cent from June 5. A total of 590 MLD of water is supplied from various sources in the Thane municipal area. Out of this, 85 MLD water is supplied to Thane from the sources of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation," the release added. PTI COR BNM